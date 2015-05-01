skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Friday, 1 May 2015
Sadly, not really new news is it?
Posted by
The Jaggy Thistle
at
14:11
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
About Me
The Jaggy Thistle
Contact the Jaggy Thistle at thejaggythistle@talktalk.net Follow me on Twitter @jagthistle
View my complete profile
Search This Blog
Loading...
Sociable
Blog Archive
▼
2015
(63)
►
August
(2)
►
July
(1)
►
June
(5)
▼
May
(10)
Hola! From That Palma, Mallorca
Just when it was all going so well (From The Skint...
Not quite a reverse ferret but close...(From The B...
And with the news
"David Mundell to be made Scottish Secretary."
This just in...
Payback...
May the job be with you (From The BBC)
C'mon, everybuddy! Sing alang! (Almost fae Skint o...
Sadly, not really new news is it?
►
April
(17)
►
March
(14)
►
February
(6)
►
January
(8)
►
2014
(130)
►
December
(6)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(9)
►
September
(6)
►
August
(9)
►
July
(14)
►
June
(15)
►
May
(19)
►
April
(14)
►
March
(10)
►
February
(9)
►
January
(11)
►
2013
(159)
►
December
(8)
►
November
(11)
►
October
(15)
►
September
(13)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(12)
►
June
(12)
►
May
(13)
►
April
(16)
►
March
(20)
►
February
(12)
►
January
(17)
►
2012
(120)
►
December
(9)
►
November
(13)
►
October
(17)
►
September
(13)
►
August
(9)
►
July
(15)
►
June
(8)
►
May
(8)
►
April
(8)
►
March
(6)
►
February
(5)
►
January
(9)
►
2011
(147)
►
December
(9)
►
November
(10)
►
October
(14)
►
September
(14)
►
August
(13)
►
July
(16)
►
June
(13)
►
May
(13)
►
April
(15)
►
March
(13)
►
February
(10)
►
January
(7)
►
2010
(125)
►
December
(8)
►
November
(10)
►
October
(10)
►
September
(9)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(6)
►
June
(9)
►
May
(9)
►
April
(14)
►
March
(13)
►
February
(14)
►
January
(13)
►
2009
(169)
►
December
(10)
►
November
(16)
►
October
(15)
►
September
(11)
►
August
(16)
►
July
(12)
►
June
(11)
►
May
(16)
►
April
(12)
►
March
(18)
►
February
(14)
►
January
(18)
►
2008
(59)
►
December
(12)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(16)
►
September
(10)
►
August
(13)
Subscribe!
Popular Posts
"The dirty, thieving English bastards!" : Charity rather uncharitable...
I n what will be seen as yet another chapter in the heinous history of the perfidious English, it was revealed this week that the thieving b...
As is only proper,
T he JT is seen very much as a journal of record, a source of objective knowledge to be consulted on matter of great import-an accurate ver...
All you really need to know about Outlander
From The BBC- presumably the sky's orange on Planet Rangers
Rangers: Robert Sarver out of running to take club over American banker Robert Sarver has pulled out of takeover talks with Rangers aft...
Neil Oliver: because he's worth it.
T he BBC this month launches a series of programmes and events celebrating Scotland's history. This week, Neil Oliver, the lovely haired...
Keane to remain assistant coach, practice spells
R oy Keane the completely sane assistant coach with The Republic's national team has turned down a chance to manage Celtic. He told T...
While a spokesmortarboard
for St. Andrews University conceded that setting fees for English students at £9000 per year might seem high, the university was implementin...
McManus 2: Having given the topic some
further thought, it hardly seems fair that the prodigiously prodigious Michelle should alone be charged with entertaining The Pope. I wond...
Rangers:The gift that keeps on giving...(From The BBC)
A number of companies run by former Rangers owner Sir David Murray are being wound up. The move comes after Sir David previously woun...
Yes, well, a bit of a requirement wedding-wise...(From The BBC)
Stop sniggering at the back...
Counter
No comments:
Post a Comment