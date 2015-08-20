skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Thursday, 20 August 2015
Its funny because its true! (From CouponBook)
Posted by
The Jaggy Thistle
at
09:52
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
About Me
The Jaggy Thistle
Contact the Jaggy Thistle at thejaggythistle@talktalk.net Follow me on Twitter @jagthistle
View my complete profile
Search This Blog
Loading...
Sociable
Blog Archive
▼
2015
(63)
▼
August
(2)
Its funny because its true! (From CouponBook)
This is how The BBC works (apparently)
►
July
(1)
►
June
(5)
►
May
(10)
►
April
(17)
►
March
(14)
►
February
(6)
►
January
(8)
►
2014
(130)
►
December
(6)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(9)
►
September
(6)
►
August
(9)
►
July
(14)
►
June
(15)
►
May
(19)
►
April
(14)
►
March
(10)
►
February
(9)
►
January
(11)
►
2013
(159)
►
December
(8)
►
November
(11)
►
October
(15)
►
September
(13)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(12)
►
June
(12)
►
May
(13)
►
April
(16)
►
March
(20)
►
February
(12)
►
January
(17)
►
2012
(120)
►
December
(9)
►
November
(13)
►
October
(17)
►
September
(13)
►
August
(9)
►
July
(15)
►
June
(8)
►
May
(8)
►
April
(8)
►
March
(6)
►
February
(5)
►
January
(9)
►
2011
(147)
►
December
(9)
►
November
(10)
►
October
(14)
►
September
(14)
►
August
(13)
►
July
(16)
►
June
(13)
►
May
(13)
►
April
(15)
►
March
(13)
►
February
(10)
►
January
(7)
►
2010
(125)
►
December
(8)
►
November
(10)
►
October
(10)
►
September
(9)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(6)
►
June
(9)
►
May
(9)
►
April
(14)
►
March
(13)
►
February
(14)
►
January
(13)
►
2009
(169)
►
December
(10)
►
November
(16)
►
October
(15)
►
September
(11)
►
August
(16)
►
July
(12)
►
June
(11)
►
May
(16)
►
April
(12)
►
March
(18)
►
February
(14)
►
January
(18)
►
2008
(59)
►
December
(12)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(16)
►
September
(10)
►
August
(13)
Subscribe!
Popular Posts
"The dirty, thieving English bastards!" : Charity rather uncharitable...
I n what will be seen as yet another chapter in the heinous history of the perfidious English, it was revealed this week that the thieving b...
As is only proper,
T he JT is seen very much as a journal of record, a source of objective knowledge to be consulted on matter of great import-an accurate ver...
All you really need to know about Outlander
From The BBC- presumably the sky's orange on Planet Rangers
Rangers: Robert Sarver out of running to take club over American banker Robert Sarver has pulled out of takeover talks with Rangers aft...
While a spokesmortarboard
for St. Andrews University conceded that setting fees for English students at £9000 per year might seem high, the university was implementin...
Neil Oliver: because he's worth it.
T he BBC this month launches a series of programmes and events celebrating Scotland's history. This week, Neil Oliver, the lovely haired...
Keane to remain assistant coach, practice spells
R oy Keane the completely sane assistant coach with The Republic's national team has turned down a chance to manage Celtic. He told T...
McManus 2: Having given the topic some
further thought, it hardly seems fair that the prodigiously prodigious Michelle should alone be charged with entertaining The Pope. I wond...
Yes, well, a bit of a requirement wedding-wise...(From The BBC)
Stop sniggering at the back...
Rangers:The gift that keeps on giving...(From The BBC)
A number of companies run by former Rangers owner Sir David Murray are being wound up. The move comes after Sir David previously woun...
JT (ahem) "art"
Loading...
Counter
No comments:
Post a Comment