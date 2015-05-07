May the job be with you (From The BBC)

New appointment at National Museum of Scotland, pledges himself to the rebel forces struggle against The Empire...
National Museums Scotland's (NMS) new director of collections has said it is a "privilege" to take on the role.
Dr Xerxes Mazda worked in museums elsewhere in the UK and Canada prior to his appointment, most recently at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.
When not working in museums Dr Mazda moonlights as a minor character in the Star Wars universe. He told The JT: " As someone with many years experience in curation, I feel I bring a special skill to the fight against The Empire alongside the Jedi Knights, Luke Skywalker, Hans Solo and those two metal gay things. But mainly what I bring to the struggle is a proper, Star Wars, made up name.
Thanks Mum."
