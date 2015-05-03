Sunday, 3 May 2015

C'mon, everybuddy! Sing alang! (Almost fae Skint on Sunday)


Alistair said...

NuLiebore have prepared a rescue package. It includes a lifejacket for when they are up tae their necks in the brown stinky stuff, a parachute for when they plummet tae oblivion, extra strong mints for when they huv tae sook up tae the guy at the Job Center for a decent job and a pair of brown corduroy breeks and bicycle clips for when the election results are announced. lol

3 May 2015 at 18:01

