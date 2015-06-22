From The Scotsman, but with edit.

Ms Davidson seen here either speaking or sneaking out a botty burp.One of the two, definitely, I would say...
SCOTTISH Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is today expected to deliver a stark warning to David Cameron and Tory ministers that “more needs to be done” to keep the United Kingdom intact.
Following the SNP’s election victory in Scotland in May, giving them 56 out of 59 Westminster seats, Ms Davidson will use a lecture at the Scotland Office’s Dover House home in Whitehall to suggest that pro-UK politicians are in danger of “falling into the trap of thinking everything is OK” because of the independence referendum result. It is thought that Mr Cameron will issue an immediate response insisting that: "I'm sorry, did you say something?I'm afraid I wasn't listening..." Ms Davidson will probably go ionto say something else to which Mr Cameron will reply: :"Evs, babes, evs."
