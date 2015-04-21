Lib-Dem supremo in Scotland ,Willie Rennie, launched his party's Scottish manifesto today, promising a "Scotland of opportunity".
He told The JT :" I'm looking to build a Scotland where individual entrepreneurship will create the jobs people, especially those facing job loss in the near future can access to get back into work as soon as possible."
It is thought that a Mr N Clegg, of Sheffield and Westminste, is already enquiring as to the availability of cheap one way fares to Scotland after May 7th...
Tuesday, 21 April 2015
"Opportunity important for those facing imminent job loss" says Willie Rennie
